The Philadelphia Flower Show is here. Cue the bad weather.
As tonight’s kickoff gala draws nears, attendees will trudge through slush to the Convention Center. For organizers and repeat guests of the black tie-optional preview, the soggy feeling must be familiar.
Last year, a nor’easter struck on opening night, unexpectedly dumping heavy, wet snow on the region. Another followed a week later. The Flower Show went on. The story was the same in 2017.
“It wouldn’t be a Flower Show without a few flakes,” says Sam Lemheney, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s chief of shows and events. “This is the fifth out of six years that we’ve had snow.”
In fact, the Flower Show’s history with inclement weather stretches further back. The show was forced to close early on March 13, 1993, during a blizzard. An Inquirer article that year quoted a man who had cross-country skied his way to the show from the Art Museum area. “I love flowers and I love skiing,” he said.
In 2001, Philadelphia meteorologist John Bolaris predicted the “storm of the century” during Flower Show week, inadvertently driving down attendance — despite the storm only dropping 2 inches of snow in the suburbs and missing the city entirely. (The Flower Show turnout took a similar hit in 2001 due to a fizzled forecast.)
“There’s not much we can do to plan around it," Lemheney said. "Today is membership day, so attendance won’t really be affected. We’re encouraging everyone to take public transportation.”
Today’s snow is expected to taper off, with a chance of rain tonight. The weekend forecast is mild, with a possible snowstorm on Monday. Even if that comes to fruition, “We’re not that worried about it,” Lemheney says. Snowy days are optimal for Flower Show visitors who want to avoid the crowds. And the show offers succor to anyone put out by the bad weather, he says.
"If you’re sick of the snow, you should come to the Flower Show. It’s the best place to be — just look at the colors!”