A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit that could have cost Pennsylvania hundreds of millions of dollars a year in transportation funding.
“We are pleased that the lawsuit against the Turnpike that threatened SEPTA’s capital funding has been dismissed," said Pasquale “Pat” Deon, SEPTA’s board chairman, and, as a member of the Turnpike Commission board, a defendant in the suit. “The investments the state has made in transportation infrastructure have proven to pay dividends by driving economic growth in Southeast Pennsylvania and throughout the Commonwealth.”
The lawyer representing the plaintiffs in the case, Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Inc. and the National Motorists Association, did not immediately return a call for comment.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission also had not responded to a call for comment.
The suit was filed in March 2018 on behalf of truckers who complained that the Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls were so onerous as to inhibit interstate commerce. They challenged the use of toll money — about $450 million a year — to fund public transportation in the state. The suit contended the cost of tolls was, in part, driven by the turnpike’s obligation to provide money to public transportation and argued that it was illegal to use revenue raised through turnpike tolls for projects beyond the highway itself.
SEPTA depends on the toll revenue for almost a third of its $750 million capital budget. The state’s transportation secretary, Leslie Richards, had said that the suit’s success could threaten transportation services for disabled and elderly riders statewide.
The largest recipients of annual payments from toll revenue are:
- $232 million to SEPTA
- $76 million to the Port Authority of Allegheny County
- $8 million to $9 million on Amtrak’s Keystone and Pennsylvanian routes, which connect Philadelphia to New York City, Harrisburg, and Pittsburgh.
Pennsylvania is facing a transportation funding crisis, regardless of the outcome of the suit. The turnpike revenue challenged by the suit is creating deep debt for the Turnpike Commission — up to $13 billion — and will expire anyway in 2022. Transportation advocates say the state needs to find a new source of funding for transportation by then. The truckers’ suit had threatened to force Pennsylvania to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in funding abruptly, with no plan for how to replace it. SEPTA had already suspended almost 40 projects in the design and procurement stages, and had said that if the suit wasn’t soon resolved, it would have to cancel many of its construction projects that are already underway.