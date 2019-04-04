Pennsylvania is facing a transportation funding crisis, regardless of the outcome of the suit. The turnpike revenue challenged by the suit is creating deep debt for the Turnpike Commission — up to $13 billion — and will expire anyway in 2022. Transportation advocates say the state needs to find a new source of funding for transportation by then. The truckers’ suit had threatened to force Pennsylvania to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in funding abruptly, with no plan for how to replace it. SEPTA had already suspended almost 40 projects in the design and procurement stages, and had said that if the suit wasn’t soon resolved, it would have to cancel many of its construction projects that are already underway.