The Key card is gradually replacing all other fare implements on SEPTA’s system. It is being rolled out on Regional Rail, but the process hasn’t gone smoothly. SEPTA has fielded a fair amount of criticism about the system: from troubles getting the cards to work on buses to a confusing, poorly functioning website, and the cards being difficult to use or prohibitively expensive for the city’s poor. And the cards don’t work yet for travelers who pay SEPTA with pretax money withheld by their employers.