Montgomery County officials expressed enthusiasm for the project but also were vague about a role in funding it. Among the project’s strongest supporters are business and property owners in King of Prussia. The area is the region’s second-largest job hub next to Philadelphia, and the rail is seen as a way to make King of Prussia more accessible to workers. The head of the KOP Rail Coalition Advisory Committee, Jerry Sweeney, raised the possibility of public/private partnerships as a way to pay for the new track, but declined to discuss details.