If trains again served Coatesville, 350 to 430 people a day would board there, Chester County estimated in a 2017 memo to the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission. The range of riders depends on the frequency of trains, the availability of parking, and the population growth in the next 15 years, the memo stated. Coatesville has grown by 20 percent since 2000, officials said, and countywide, the population is expected to increase 22 percent by 2035, to more than 600,000.