Hosted by the South Asian American Digital Archive, this wheelchair-accessible tour starts at the Liberty Bell and winds over to the Delaware. Along the way, you’ll learn the history of South Asians in the city from 1785 to present.
10 a.m. to noon, the Liberty Bell, Sixth and Market Streets, $15, 215-259-8055, facebook.com/saadaorg
Fresh off of the release of her sophomore album, Legacy! Legacy!, the critically acclaimed Chicago singer brings her blend of R&B and political lyrics to the Fillmore.
8 p.m., the Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St., $16, 215-309-0150, thefillmorephilly.com
Inquirer education reporter Kristen Graham moderates a student panel drawn from several city schools, including Mastery Charter-Shoemaker and Strawberry Mansion High School, which Graham has reported on extensively. Attendance is free, but registration is recommended.
6 to 8 p.m., The Inquirer, 801 Market St., free, 215-222-2765, philly.com
Mount Airy will shut down a part of Germantown Avenue once a month on Wednesdays this summer so pedestrians can enjoy food, music, art, and their community. Local shops will stay open late, and bars will offer drink specials. Parking is available behind the Sedgwick Theater.
5 to 10 p.m., 7100 block of Germantown Avenue, free, mtairyusa.org
Bargain hunters, it’s time. Many businesses between 43rd and 52nd Streets will put out bins of items priced at $1. It could be trinkets, plants, pet supplies, even theater tickets. Expect live music and lots of food at this block(s) party.
5:30 to 8 p.m., Baltimore Avenue between 43rd and 52nd Streets, free, universitycity.org
Everyone seems to be performing Rennie Harris’ work this season, including his own company, Puremovement. This autobiographical piece, centered on all things 1970s funk, premiered Off-Broadway last year.
8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Merriam Theater, 300 S. Broad St., $20-$50, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org
This is Fishtown’s largest street festival of the year, with neighborhood restaurants including Weckerly’s Ice Cream, Cheu Noodle Bar, and Frankford Hall serving bites along Frankford Avenue. The Lutheran Settlement House and PlayArts will offer free activities for kids.
Noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, Frankford Avenue between Girard Avenue and Oxford Street, free, 215-427-0350, Ext. 111, fishtownfestivale.com