Kiss has always put at least as much effort into being a brand as they have into being a band, so it’s a little hard to trust that they’re actually calling it quits. Knowing the band’s resident fire-breathing Barnum, Gene Simmons, there are probably already plans for hologram tours or franchise pizza joints with animatronic Demons and Starchildren cranking out “Rock and Roll All Nite” for the kiddies in the ball pit. Still, the band made its name on its live shows, and if the “End of the Road” title is to be believed, tonight’s show will be the last chance for Philly fans to see the full spectacle in all its glorious pyrotechnic excess. — Shaun Brady