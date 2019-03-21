Beloved British mezzo-soprano Sarah Connolly crosses the pond for a recital appearance at the Kimmel Center. This may be the ideal time to catch Dame Sarah: Now in her mid-50s, the always-intelligent singer brings her accumulated wisdom to a program that, by itself, is enough to attract the art-song crowd, with selections by Brahms, Roussel, and Debussy, and from Wolf’s Italian Songbook, among others. Plus, to judge from Connolly’s website, you won’t hear this anyplace else in the U.S. anytime soon. Philadelphia Chamber Music Society is the presenter. — David Patrick Stearns