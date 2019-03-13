It’s been nearly a year since Meek Mill got his get-out-of-jail card, when the Philadelphia rapper was released on bail from the two- to four-year prison sentence for parole violations on decade-old drug and gun charges that have dogged him throughout his career. A legal cloud still hangs over his head, but since his release, Mill is on a winning streak. His music has grown more thoughtful and incisive, without losing his trademark toughness. He has headlined Made In America, celebrated his good fortune with his Championships album, cofounded the Reform Alliance criminal justice organization (with in-the-news New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, among others), and entertained at the NBA All-Star Game. This weekend, he brings his Motivation Tour home for two shows at the Met, the North Philly venue not far from where he was raised. — Dan DeLuca