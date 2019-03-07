We’re springing forward this Sunday for daylight savings time, a reality that’s never easy to cope with but which is a sign that actual spring is on the horizon. The frigid weather will pass, and you can spend time outdoors again — possibly in one of Philadelphia’s historic cemeteries, like Laurel Hill or the Woodlands, which are staging fun, life-oriented events like picnics, goat tours, yoga, and stargazing to bring in new blood.
Until then, you’re probably staying indoors (unless you’re going to the St. Patrick’s Day parade Sunday, see below). There’s plenty of ways to keep your body and mind active, even if that’s the case. Go to one of Fleetwood Mac’s two upcoming area shows, one of Philly’s many indoor golf centers, Drexel’s restaurant industry-focused Philly Chef Conference, or the Ritz Five’s Cat Video Fest.
— Jenn Ladd (@jrladd, jladd@philly.com)
Put on your finest green getup, and then make your way to Market Street east of City Hall for the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Rain or shine, you’ll find marching bands, musical groups, and dancing brigades, all strutting their way toward Front Street. Floats decorated in many shades of Irish spirit will follow on their heels. — Grace Dickinson
11 a.m., Sunday, 16th and JFK Boulevard, then eastward the length of Market Street, free, philadelphiastpatsparade.com
Nerd out about food with some of the country’s best chefs, food producers, and industry professionals at this annual conference from Drexel University. Friday night features a discussion with Esquire food and drink editor Jeff Gordinier and restaurateur Edward Lee, author of Buttermilk Graffiti and a host of PBS’ The Mind of a Chef. Sunday brings Q&As and panel discussions, including one on the intersection between science and restaurants with legendary food-science writer Harold McGee and another on finding balance in the restaurant industry, moderated by New York Times writer Kim Severson. Don’t miss out on the food- and drink-filled reception to follow. Monday’s lineup — which features demos, tastings, lectures and panels — is narrowly targeted toward industry pros, but is open to the public, too. — G.D.
March 8, 10, and 11, Drexel University, 101 N. 33rd St., 6th Floor, prices vary per day, phillychefconference.com
Thursday kicks off a three-day production of this Tony Award-winning play — adapted from a best-selling novel of the same name — at the Walnut Street Theatre. Settle in for an uplifting adventure story, featuring a 15-year-old English boy who sets out to investigate the death of his neighbor’s dog. — G.D.
March 14 to 16, Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St., $25 and up, walnutstreettheatre.org
Philly event producer Riot Nerd throws down in celebration of womanhood this Saturday night. Find female-identified DJs spinning all female-identified artists across two floors of Ruba Club. Music will span genres including techno, hip-hop, and indie. The party goes on until 3 a.m., with the cover dropping to $5 after 2 a.m. — G.D.
10 p.m., Saturday, Ruba Club, 416 Green St., $13 in advance, $15 at the door, facebook.com/rubaclub
Are you still using videos of YouTube sensation Keyboard Cat to brighten your day? Consider adding some new clips to your repertoire by dropping into the one-night-only Cat Video Fest at Landmark’s Ritz Five. For a full 75 minutes, the theater will stream a compilation reel of cat videos, culled from hours of submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet favorites. A portion of ticket sales will go to local shelters and welfare organizations. — G.D.
7 p.m., Monday, Landmark’s Ritz Five, 214 Walnut St., $15, landmarktheatres.com/Special-Events-Philadelphia
Whether you’re headed out to shop at the KOP Mall or live nearby, consider making reservations at one of the area’s restaurants. This Monday kicks off a week full of three-course lunch and dinner deals at more than 35 restaurants. A portion of the proceeds from every meal will go to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. — G.D.
March 11 to 17, locations vary, $10 to $40, visitkop.com/koprestaurantweek
Philadelphia Museum of Art photo curator Peter Barberie, William Way LGBT Community center director Chris Bartlett, and executive director of LGBT Affairs for the City of Philadelphia Amber Hikes come together for a panel discussion on the queer community at the beginning of the AIDS crisis. The talk will be underscored by museum’s retrospective on David Lebe, whose iconic light drawings captured a moment in time for LGBT people in Philadelphia. — Thea Applebaum Licht
2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Perelman Building, Perelman Auditorium, 2525 Pennsylvania Ave., $20, includes museum admission, 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org
Giselle, one of ballet’s oldest and most continually performed works, heads to the Academy of Music. Watch as dancers from the Pennsylvania Ballet tell the romantic tale of a peasant girl who dies of heartbreak after finding out her lover is engaged to another woman. — G.D.
Through March 17, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., $35 to $154, paballet.org/events/giselle
Philly’s top drag queens tackle a decade of big hair and bright colors, making for an excellent March installment of Drag Wars. Garbage Pail Kids and a series of lip-syncing contests will lead the night to a grand finale, with the reigning queen taking home a cash prize. — T.A.L.
8 to 11 p.m., Friday, Voyeur Night Club, 1221 St. James St., $12, 215-735-5772, voyeurnightclub.com
Shop steep discounts on local clothing stores and designers. Women’s and men’s clothing, stationary, jewelry, and more will be available for purchase, and you’ll be able to take advantage of Jasper Studio’s changing rooms. — T.A.L.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Jasper Studios, 2930 E. Jasper St., $2 recommended donation, 267-295-8988, rentjasperstudios.com
While they’ve seen thrash-metal peers like Metallica and Slayer go on to arena-rock stardom, first-wave death-metal bands like Morbid Angel and Immolation have stayed underground enough that it’s hard to believe they’ve both been around for more than 30 years. The two bands co-headline this year’s Decibel Magazine Tour as it blast-beats into the TLA on Friday (Immolation steps in for fellow founding growlers Cannibal Corpse) with next-generation brutalists Necrot and Blood Incantation. Whether through their guttural vocals, unsavory subject matter, indecipherable logos, or penchants for extremes, these bands have managed to remain repellent to parents even as they reach grandparent age. — Shaun Brady
7 p.m., Friday, TLA, 334 South St., $28.50, 215-922-1011, tlaphilly.com
This new project for Bob Weir puts the 71-year-old Grateful Dead survivor in a trio format with drummer Jay Lane, who has played with him before in Ratdog, and — intriguingly — producer and record exec Don Was on upright bass. Weir will play acoustic and electric guitar. The tour’s set list so far has rambled through his solo career, Dead material, and Bob Dylan covers. — Dan DeLuca
7:30 p.m., Friday, the Met Philly, 858 N. Broad St., $59.95 to $149.95, 800-653-8000, themetphilly.com
Petra is Petra Haden — the singer and violin player formerly with 1990s alt-rock band That Dog, the daughter of jazz bassist Charlie Haden, and a member of the close-harmony-singing The Haden Triplets. The in-demand singer tours with jazz guitarist Bill Frisell and comedic musical duo Nancy and Beth, and is perhaps best known as a solo artist for her 2005 album Petra Haden Sings: The Who Sell Out, in which she reinterpreted the entirety of the Brit band’s 1967 album with only the sound of her voice. “Songs For Petra” is the Philadelphia premiere of a song cycle written specifically for Haden by avant-jazz composer John Zorn, with a top-notch band that features guitarists Julian Lage and Jesse Harris, who penned lyrics to Zorn’s music. — D.D.
8 p.m., Friday, the Ruba Club, 416 Green St., $20, 215-627-9831, rubaclub.org
Wild Tales is the title of Graham Nash’s second solo album (from 1973) and his memoir (from 2013), and it could be the subtitle of his show at the Scottish Rite Auditorium, which is billed as “An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories.” Nash made his mark early in groups specializing in male harmonies — first in the British Invasion band the Hollies and then in Crosby, Stills, and Nash (and sometimes Young) — but his solo albums have often been cult favorites (1971’s Songs for Beginners is a gem). He’ll be accompanied in Collingswood by keyboardist Todd Caldwell and guitarist Shane Fontayne, who produced Nash’s most recent album, 2016’s This Path Tonight. — Steve Klinge
8 p.m., Friday, the Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, N.J., $45 to $69, 856-858-1000, scottishriteauditorium.com; also 8 p.m., Sunday, March 31, the Queen Wilmington, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del. $76, 202-730-3331, thequeenwilmington.com
When it comes to running the board that is Billboard, Nashville’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney — country heroes Dan + Shay — are all over the place. This week alone finds the recent Grammy winners’ tangy “Tequila” track at No. 17 on the adult contemporary chart, with last year’s “Speechless” still riding high on the hot adult contemporary chart. Of course, both of those country-pop ravers hit No. 1 on country radio upon release. The only thing more winning than their chart success is Dan + Shay’s sound: confident and cocky with a lonesome plains edge. — A.D. Amorosi
7:30 p.m., Saturday, the Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St., $189 for verified resale tickets, 215-309-0150, thefillmorephilly.com
Since the band formed in 1967, drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie have been Fleetwood Mac’s only constants — which meant replacing Lindsey Buckingham last year with Mike Campbell (guitarist for Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers) and Neil Finn (of Crowded House and Split Enz) was hardly unprecedented. Buckingham, however, was the architect of the band’s mainstream success, so news that he was fired still felt like a betrayal. But Campbell and Finn are stars, too, even if they’re clearly substitutes for Buckingham’s inventive guitar work and vocals, respectively. In addition to getting to hear them cover Fleetwood Mac hits, we also get to hear Fleetwood Mac (including Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks) cover Petty’s “Free Fallin’” and Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over.” — S.K.
8 p.m. Saturday, Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J., $99 to $229.50, 800-736-1420, boardwalkhall.com; also 8 p.m., Friday, March 22, Wells Fargo Center, 3601 Broad St., $69.50 to $229.50, 215-336-3600, wellsfargocenterphilly.com