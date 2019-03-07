Petra is Petra Haden — the singer and violin player formerly with 1990s alt-rock band That Dog, the daughter of jazz bassist Charlie Haden, and a member of the close-harmony-singing The Haden Triplets. The in-demand singer tours with jazz guitarist Bill Frisell and comedic musical duo Nancy and Beth, and is perhaps best known as a solo artist for her 2005 album Petra Haden Sings: The Who Sell Out, in which she reinterpreted the entirety of the Brit band’s 1967 album with only the sound of her voice. “Songs For Petra” is the Philadelphia premiere of a song cycle written specifically for Haden by avant-jazz composer John Zorn, with a top-notch band that features guitarists Julian Lage and Jesse Harris, who penned lyrics to Zorn’s music. — D.D.