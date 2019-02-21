Saxophonist Karl Denson has lived within his Tiny Universe for a minute, moving from silky jazz to raunchy R&B on solo projects that have made him the toast of the jam-band scene — hence his headlining two nights at the House that Jerry Garcia Could Have Built: the Ardmore Music Hall. He comes to town in advance of his forthcoming album, Gnomes & Badgers, featuring songs cowritten by Anders Osborne, but he’ll be back in Philly in June for his other gig — as saxophonist for the Rolling Stones. Denson took over for Bobby Keys after the “Brown Sugar” blower’s death in 2014. (The Stones will tour the U.S. this summer, including a stop at Lincoln Financial Field on June 4.) — A.D. Amorosi