A defining characteristic of jazz trio the Bad Plus has been their eagerness to explore pop and rock covers: It’s Hard, from 2016, included interpretations of Prince, Peter Gabriel, TV on the Radio, and Kraftwerk. But that was the last album with pianist Ethan Iverson. At the beginning of last year, Philadelphia pianist Orrin Evans stepped in to join his old friend, bassist Reid Anderson (a Curtis Institute grad), and drummer Dave King. Expect the set list at the Kimmel Center to lean on Never Stop II, last year’s album of originals by all three band members. But also expect surprises — which have been, and still are, another defining characteristic of the Bad Plus. — S.K.