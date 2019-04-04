What are you going to do this weekend? The options are several.
On Friday, you could try a lot of tipples at the American Whiskey Convention, swing to Jazz age classics at the Barnes’ First Friday, or don the glittering, feathered Mummers suits at the Mummers Museum. Come Saturday, you could recover by touring the Lower Hood Cemetery in Germantown in the company of goats, or by heading to Bucks County to see an NPR storyteller’s comedy show. And on Sunday, you could take it easy in Fairmount Park’s Shofuso Japanese House and Garden — enjoying sake or beer under the cherry blossoms — or unwind at the Met’s Unconventional Wellness Festival, where an anxiety expert, yoga, CBD, and alpacas come together under one roof.
None of that appeals to you? Read on. It’s supposed to be a lovely spring weekend. Get out and do something.
— Jenn Ladd (@jrladd, jladd@philly.com)
The largest all-American whiskey convention in the country descends on the Penn Museum on Friday. Bourbon and rye aficionados can look forward to spirited pours featuring a variety of grains, aging, production processes, and flavor profiles. Whiskey historians, distillers, maltsters, and farmers will present panel discussions, answer questions, and offer samples. To go along with all that liquor, indulge in other convention offerings: a beard trim, a shoeshine, cigars, and more. — Grace Dickinson
5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology & Anthropology, 3260 South St., $100, $50 for designated drivers, americanwhiskeyconvention.com
This food-and-drink event marries the German tradition of open-air beer gardens with the Japanese tradition of springtime cherry blossom-viewing (hanami) picnics. Bring a friend and enjoy the greenery of Fairmount Park’s Shofuso Japanese House and Garden while partaking in beer, cocktails, and Asian fusion eats for the perfect weekend hangout. — Thea Applebaum Licht
1 to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, also April 13-14, Shofuso Japanese House and Garden, Horticultural & Lansdowne Drs., $12 admission to Shofuso, 215-878-5097, japanphilly.org
Bring spring home with a new addition to your windowsill — pick one up at this plant market near Northern Liberties. You can also buy arts and crafts that celebrate the seasonal flora, learn about local efforts to preserve Philly’s green spaces, and peruse the plant exchange. — T.A.L.
Noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, The Maas Building & 5th Side, 1320 N. 5th St., free, greenphillyblog.com
Head to the Barnes Foundation for a laid-back night of Jazz Age favorites from the likes of Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington. The First Friday event will kick off with a half-hour of swing dance lessons, followed by an open dance floor and a professional dance showcase by the Society Hill Dance Academy. For dinner, nosh on chicken and biscuit sandwiches, cheese and charcuterie, and deviled eggs. Tickets include access to the museum’s collection and special exhibits. — G.D.
6 p.m., Friday, Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., $28, barnesfoundation.org
In celebration of Mother Earth, this lineup brings more than 50 environment-centric films to the Philadelphia Film Center. The mix of shorts and feature films will tackle issues including shark-fin harvesting, inequity in natural disasters, and the challenges that global warming poses to polar bears. Throughout the three-day festival, guests will also be invited to partake in a virtual-reality journey to northern Kenya, where the futures of wildlife and people are intertwined. — G.D.
Various times, Friday through Sunday, Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut St., $12 per program, $5 for children and students with ID, philaenvirofilmfest.org
Can you leap as far as a frog? Or see as far as an eagle? The Academy of Natural Sciences points out that many of our favorite superhero (and supervillain) characters — Batman, Catwoman, Dr. Octopus — were inspired by real animals. Come out to learn about the various superpowers the animal kingdom possesses through live animal shows, activity stations, and more. — G.D.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, also April 13 and 14, the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., free with admission, ansp.org
Ophira Eisenberg, host of NPR’s Ask Me Another, heads to the Bucks County Playhouse for a night of comedic and imaginative storytelling. Her performance will zero in on the marks and scars that life experiences leave behind. Special guests and fellow acclaimed storytellers Mike Albo and Michael Murphy will join Eisenberg onstage. — G.D.
8 p.m., Saturday, Bucks County Playhouse, 70 S. Main St., New Hope, $30, bcptheater.org
Award-winning Philadelphia photographer Ada Trillo presents her newest exhibition, Chasing Freedom: Migrant Caravan Portraits, documenting the life of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border. The series of portraits allows viewers to gaze into the eyes of South and Central American refugees who traveled in the widely publicized November 2018 caravan from Honduras to Tijuana, Mexico. Attend opening night to catch a 4 p.m. artist talk with Trillo, who will speak alongside South Philly Barbacoa’s Cristina Martinez and journalist Sam Slovick. — G.D.
4 to 7 p.m., Friday, the Gershman Hall, 401 S. Broad St., free, adatrillo.com
Wind down your weekend at the Unconventional Wellness Festival, featuring an afternoon of activities such as vinyasa yoga, a P.volve workout, and a seminar on anxiety and stress management. Curated by Yoga Hive Philly, the fest will also host vendors selling healthy foods, CBD products, and acupuncture and massage services. Show up between noon and 1 p.m. to take a picture with live, fluffy alpacas. — G.D.
Noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, the Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St, $10, yogahivephilly.com
Explore Northwest Philly’s oldest cemetery alongside Ivy, Oliver, Bebito, Teddy, and several other bleating goats on Saturday. Philly Goat Project and Atlas Obscura are teaming up for a one-day popup at Lower Hood Cemetery, where participants can enjoy a guided tour and a visit with a herd of adorable grazers (happily tending to Germantown’s invasive plant species) all in one go. — G.D.
Noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Lower Hood Cemetery, 4901 Germantown Ave., $12, atlasobscura.com/events
Every once in a while, fluent guitarist, jam-band prince, and Princeton, N.J., native Trey Anastasio takes a break from his nearly 40-year-old improvisational quartet, Phish, to hang out and do his own sturdy, sensible R&B, gospel-rocking solo thing. This time, however, his thing (Ghosts of the Forest) features fellow Phish-IE Jon Fishman, among many others. What’s in store musically is anybody’s guess, though one thing is certain: Trey’s dad will be in the audience with a flock of Phish fans around him. — A.D. Amorosi
8 p.m., Friday, the Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., sold out, themetphilly.com
Last fall, Adam Horowitz and Michael Diamond — otherwise known as Ad-Rock and Mike D — did a smattering of book tour dates for Beastie Boys Book, a lively and unconventional memoir about the band they led with their late partner, Adam Yauch a.k.a MCA. The duo comes to Upper Darby on Friday (and Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on Monday and Tuesday) for something a little different that’s being billed as Beastie Boys Story. The show will be directed by Spike Jonze, who helmed videos for such Beasties hits as “Sabotage” and “Sure Shot,” and will be filmed for inclusion in a movie. — Dan DeLuca
8 p.m., Friday, Tower Theater, 69th and Ludlow Sts., Upper Darby, sold out, 610-352-2887, towerphilly.com
The big-bearded and burly-voiced country-rebel archetype currently embodied by Chris Stapleton and the Brothers Osborne (as well as more cleanly shaved Sturgill Simpson) has an antecedent in Jamey Johnson. The Alabama singer-guitarist has been oddly quiet as a recording artists in recent years but remains a force onstage. He’s on the road with a 10-piece band (including a horn section), and while he’s a formidable songwriter whose songs have been covered by George Strait and others, his recent set lists have been peppered with covers of old-school country acts like Merle Haggard and David Allan Coe. Neotrad singer Kelsey Waldon, the pride of Monkey’s Eyebrow, Kentucky, is the opener. — D.D.
8 p.m., Saturday, the Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St., $32.50, 215-309-1050, fillmorephilly.com
After more than 40 years as a songwriter, performer, and producer, Rodney Crowell is more revered than ever, becoming Guy Clark’s successor to country music’s poet laureate. The 68-year-old Texan — who recently battled back from a rare nervous system disorder that sidelined his touring for more than a year — is back on the road through July, playing songs from his latest album, Acoustic Classics. The collection of 12 masterfully crafted tunes from all eras of his career features “Shame on the Moon” — which became a Top 10 hit for Bob Seger in 1983 — and Crowell’s own chart-topping (and 1990 Grammy-winning) “After All This Time.” These updated versions sound both familiar and strikingly new. Expect to be impressed, too, by Crowell’s opener, Australian singer and guitar virtuoso Joe Robinson. — Nicole Pensiero
8 p.m., Saturday, Sellersville Theater, 24 W. Temple Ave., $45 to $59.50, 215-257-5808, st94.com
If any trio was built to make dramatic, arena-scaled music, it is Muse. The Brit synth-rock unit — whose gihugic crooning, moodiness, and all-around bigness make Depeche Mode seem minuscule — started life with the pomp and circumstantial Showbiz in 1999. In 20 years, Matt Bellamy has become a king of romantic melancholy, but not without a sense of humor, as shown on Muse’s most recent album, Simulation Theory. — A.D.A.
7:30 p.m., Sunday, Wells Fargo Center, 3801 S. Broad St., $39.50-$94.99, wellsfargocenterphilly.com
Billed as Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock & Roll Revue starring Los Straitjackets, this tour will be a belated 70th birthday party for Lowe, the former Rock pile coleader and Elvis Costello producer who entered his eighth decade in March. As white-haired, quick-witted, astute, and understated gentlemen rock-and-rollers go, Lowe has no peer. His four-song Love Starvation EP (coming out May 17), made with the Lucha Libre wrestling mask-wearing Straitjackets, offers evidence that Lowe remains in top form, from the clever title cut to a choice cover of the Sammy Turner’s Phil Spector-produced 1960 hit “Raincoat in the River.” — D.D.
8 p.m., Tuesday, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, $39-$59, 610-649-8389, ardmoremusic.com