On Friday, you could try a lot of tipples at the American Whiskey Convention, swing to Jazz age classics at the Barnes’ First Friday, or don the glittering, feathered Mummers suits at the Mummers Museum. Come Saturday, you could recover by touring the Lower Hood Cemetery in Germantown in the company of goats, or by heading to Bucks County to see an NPR storyteller’s comedy show. And on Sunday, you could take it easy in Fairmount Park’s Shofuso Japanese House and Garden — enjoying sake or beer under the cherry blossoms — or unwind at the Met’s Unconventional Wellness Festival, where an anxiety expert, yoga, CBD, and alpacas come together under one roof.