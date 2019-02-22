The California rapper came to prominence with contributions to Dr. Dre’s Compton album. On this tour stop, he’s promoting last year’s rock-solid Oxnard.
8 p.m., the Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St., $92 for a verified resale ticket, 215-309-0150, thefillmorephilly.com
Expect plenty of laughs, live music, and fake eyelashes at this performance by actor Dito van Reigersberg’s alter ego.
7 to 9:30 p.m., L’Etage, 624 S. Sixth St., $20 in advance, $30 on the day of show, 21+, 215-592-0656, facebook.com/MarthaGrahamCracker
She may not want to admit it to the world, but the Emmy-winning comedian is a part-time Media resident — she was even spotted voting there in November. This week, she returns for a more entertaining reason: two nights at Punch Line Philly.
8 p.m., also Wednesday, Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St., sold out, 215-606-6555, punchlinephilly.com
Bob’s on a lifelong quest to become "a great man.” Follow his epic, cross-country journey in pursuit of a dream not unlike our own.
8 p.m., with additional shows through March 17, Azuka Theatre Company, 302 S. Hicks St., pay what you decide, 215-563-1100, azukatheatre.org
The Trans Masculine Advocacy Network hosts a discussion of the black transgender community in the city, featuring pioneers of all ages. Members of the queer community and allies are welcome.
6 to 8:30 p.m., William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce St., free, 215-732-2220, waygay.org
This visit is part of the dance company’s 50th anniversary season and will include the world premiere of the Nyman String Quartet No. 2 by resident choreographer and Philadelphia native Robert Garland.
8 p.m., Friday, also 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday, Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St., $64 to $78, 215-898-3900, annenbergcenter.org
Fox Chase Farm holds its annual celebration of everything maple, including tours, candy making, crafts, and pancake tasting.
Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Fox Chase Farm, 8500 Pine Rd., $3, 215-728-7900, foxchasefarm.org