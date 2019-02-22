SUNDAY

Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals

The California rapper came to prominence with contributions to Dr. Dre’s Compton album. On this tour stop, he’s promoting last year’s rock-solid Oxnard.

8 p.m., the Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St., $92 for a verified resale ticket, 215-309-0150, thefillmorephilly.com

Anderson .Paak comes to the Fillmore Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
Taylor Jewell / Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP
MONDAY

Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret

Expect plenty of laughs, live music, and fake eyelashes at this performance by actor Dito van Reigersberg’s alter ego.

7 to 9:30 p.m., L’Etage, 624 S. Sixth St., $20 in advance, $30 on the day of show, 21+, 215-592-0656, facebook.com/MarthaGrahamCracker

TUESDAY

Wanda Sykes

She may not want to admit it to the world, but the Emmy-winning comedian is a part-time Media resident — she was even spotted voting there in November. This week, she returns for a more entertaining reason: two nights at Punch Line Philly.

8 p.m., also Wednesday, Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St., sold out, 215-606-6555, punchlinephilly.com

Wanda Sykes comes to Punch Line Philly Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 26-27, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEDNESDAY

‘BOB: A Life in Five Acts’

Bob’s on a lifelong quest to become "a great man.” Follow his epic, cross-country journey in pursuit of a dream not unlike our own.

8 p.m., with additional shows through March 17, Azuka Theatre Company, 302 S. Hicks St., pay what you decide, 215-563-1100, azukatheatre.org

THURSDAY

Philly Black Trans History: A Multigenerational Panel

The Trans Masculine Advocacy Network hosts a discussion of the black transgender community in the city, featuring pioneers of all ages. Members of the queer community and allies are welcome.

6 to 8:30 p.m., William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce St., free, 215-732-2220, waygay.org

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Dance Theater of Harlem

This visit is part of the dance company’s 50th anniversary season and will include the world premiere of the Nyman String Quartet No. 2 by resident choreographer and Philadelphia native Robert Garland.

8 p.m., Friday, also 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday, Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St., $64 to $78, 215-898-3900, annenbergcenter.org

The Philadelphia region's maple tapping season generally falls from mid- to late February through early April.
Grace Dickinson / STAFF
Maple Sugar Day

Fox Chase Farm holds its annual celebration of everything maple, including tours, candy making, crafts, and pancake tasting.

Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Fox Chase Farm, 8500 Pine Rd., $3, 215-728-7900, foxchasefarm.org