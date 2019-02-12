Go beyond flowers and candy this year. Whether your partner loves yoga, old movies, pottery, or pizza, Philadelphia’s bars, clubs, theaters, clay studios, and more have you covered with special events. And for those who are single (or even just anti-Valentine’s Day), there are options for you, too, including a chance to publicly shred photos of your ex — and get rewarded with a free cocktail.
(Note: Some events require registration, so don’t let commitment issues get the best of you.)
Fans of stand-up comedy — and free beer — should book tickets to one of these Good Good Comedy shows. Six comedians will deliver an hour of laughs for singles, couples, and beyond. The spot is BYOB, so if your date doesn’t want a can of Genesee, bring something a little fancier.
8 and 9:30 p.m. Good Good Comedy. 215 N. 11th St. $12. goodgoodcomedy.com
Manatawny Still Works bartender Ben Spirk took inspiration from famous Philadelphia couples when crafting the eight cocktails that will be served — in pairs — at this Valentine’s Day event. What famous Philadelphia couples? Think Rocky and Adrian, who will be represented by whiskey, bitters, and demerara; and chocolate-washed whiskey, bitters, and cherry.
Also 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13., Manatawny Still Works’ South Philadelphia Tasting Room, 1603 E. Passyunk Ave. $18 per pair of cocktails. facebook.com/ManatawnyStillWorksPassyunk
Whether you want to belt out some angsty lyrics with all your fellow single friends or sing sweet songs like Hellogoodbye’s “Oh, It Is Love,” the Barbary has the dance party for you. Emo, pop-punk, and post-hardcore tunes are on deck for the evening, which will stretch till the wee hours of Friday morning.
10 p.m. to 2 a.m., the Barbary, 951 Frankford Ave. $3 cover. barbarylive.com/dj-events
Want to do something special but stay on the couch? Say “be mine” with a heart-shaped pizza from SliCE. If you’re lucky, you’ll receive a little extra surprise: One delivery customer will get a silver LOVE necklace from Sermania Jewelry. And if you’re out and about, you can find the heart-shaped pies (priced the same as traditional ones) at all SliCE locations.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m., SliCE pizza shops, 1180 S. 10th St.; 1740 Sansom St.; 431 E. Girard Ave.; 137 Egg Harbor Rd., Washington Township, N.J. Price varies with toppings. slicepa.com
Unwind as a couple as you learn Thai massage techniques at Mama’s Wellness Joint. The evening workshop also includes a restorative flow yoga session, incorporating poses that invite you to connect with your date in body and mind.
6 to 8 p.m., Mama’s Wellness Joint, 1100 Pine St., $65 (in advance), $75 (day of). mamaswellnessjoint.com
Steady each other as you skate on the rink overlooking the Ben Franklin Bridge and Delaware River. Tickets include an array of classic Valentine’s Day gifts, like flowers, chocolate, and a keepsake photo. Thursday’s forecast gets chilly, so warm up by the fire pit or grab a drink at the indoor beer garden.
7 to 8:30 p.m. and 9 to 10:30 p.m., Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 121 N. Columbus Blvd. $25, delawareriverwaterfront.com
Remember that scene from Ghost? This is your chance to recreate it. Get your hands dirty during a night of clay crafting by candlelight. Instructors will guide each couple in a four-handed throwing session. Champagne, wine, chocolate, and other light fare will be on hand. Preregistration is required, and bring clothes that can get dirty.
7 to 9 p.m., the Clay Studio, 137-139 N. Second St., $125-$135 per couple, public.theclaystudio.org
Single and in need of closure this Valentine’s Day? Head to the Bourse, where Bluebird Distilling will have a shredder and a complimentary Clover Club cocktail for those who destroy a photo of an ex. After you finish up at Bluebird’s bar, wash down your sweet revenge with a glass of schwarzbier (black beer), on special at TAPS Fill Station.
11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Bluebird Distilling at the Bourse, 111 S. Independence Mall E. theboursephilly.com/ultimate-valentines-day
Settle in for a screening of one of the most romantic films of all time: Casablanca. Order a cocktail — make it gin — and enjoy live music before the 1942 Bogart-Bergman classic starts rolling on the Prince Theater main stage.
7 p.m., Prince Theater, 1412 Chestnut St., $9. princetheater.org/events/casablanca
Boogie down at Love City Brewing with PJ Brown & Her Resistance, who kick off a set of soul and funk jams at 9 p.m. The show is free, and beyond beer, the brewery will have cocktails as well as Korean fried chicken and ramen bowls from Slurp Philly.
7 p.m. to midnight, Love City Brewing, 1023 Hamilton St.; concert is free, pay as you go for drinks, lovecitybrewing.com