Go beyond flowers and candy this year. Whether your partner loves yoga, old movies, pottery, or pizza, Philadelphia’s bars, clubs, theaters, clay studios, and more have you covered with special events. And for those who are single (or even just anti-Valentine’s Day), there are options for you, too, including a chance to publicly shred photos of your ex — and get rewarded with a free cocktail.

(Note: Some events require registration, so don’t let commitment issues get the best of you.)

For the jokers: Valentinos

Fans of stand-up comedy — and free beer — should book tickets to one of these Good Good Comedy shows. Six comedians will deliver an hour of laughs for singles, couples, and beyond. The spot is BYOB, so if your date doesn’t want a can of Genesee, bring something a little fancier.

8 and 9:30 p.m. Good Good Comedy. 215 N. 11th St. $12. goodgoodcomedy.com

For the cocktail connoisseurs: Conscious Choice of Coupling

Manatawny Still Works bartender Ben Spirk took inspiration from famous Philadelphia couples when crafting the eight cocktails that will be served — in pairs — at this Valentine’s Day event. What famous Philadelphia couples? Think Rocky and Adrian, who will be represented by whiskey, bitters, and demerara; and chocolate-washed whiskey, bitters, and cherry.

Also 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13., Manatawny Still Works’ South Philadelphia Tasting Room, 1603 E. Passyunk Ave. $18 per pair of cocktails. facebook.com/ManatawnyStillWorksPassyunk

The Rocky and Adrian cocktail pairing, available at Manatawny Still Works' South Philadelphia Tasting Room on Valentine's Day
Photo courtesy Bonfire Media
The Rocky and Adrian cocktail pairing, available at Manatawny Still Works' South Philadelphia Tasting Room on Valentine's Day

For the angsty all-night dancers: Through Being Cool Emo Night Valentine’s Day

Whether you want to belt out some angsty lyrics with all your fellow single friends or sing sweet songs like Hellogoodbye’s “Oh, It Is Love,” the Barbary has the dance party for you. Emo, pop-punk, and post-hardcore tunes are on deck for the evening, which will stretch till the wee hours of Friday morning.

10 p.m. to 2 a.m., the Barbary, 951 Frankford Ave. $3 cover. barbarylive.com/dj-events

For the let’s-just-get-delivery folks: Heart-Shaped Pizzagrams

Want to do something special but stay on the couch? Say “be mine” with a heart-shaped pizza from SliCE. If you’re lucky, you’ll receive a little extra surprise: One delivery customer will get a silver LOVE necklace from Sermania Jewelry. And if you’re out and about, you can find the heart-shaped pies (priced the same as traditional ones) at all SliCE locations.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m., SliCE pizza shops, 1180 S. 10th St.; 1740 Sansom St.; 431 E. Girard Ave.; 137 Egg Harbor Rd., Washington Township, N.J. Price varies with toppings. slicepa.com

Skip making reservations and order heart-shaped pizza delivery instead.
Photo courtesy SliCE
Skip making reservations and order heart-shaped pizza delivery instead.

For the in-love yogis: Valentine’s Partner Yoga and Thai Massage

Unwind as a couple as you learn Thai massage techniques at Mama’s Wellness Joint. The evening workshop also includes a restorative flow yoga session, incorporating poses that invite you to connect with your date in body and mind.

6 to 8 p.m., Mama’s Wellness Joint, 1100 Pine St., $65 (in advance), $75 (day of). mamaswellnessjoint.com

For the hand-holders: Sweetheart Skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

Steady each other as you skate on the rink overlooking the Ben Franklin Bridge and Delaware River. Tickets include an array of classic Valentine’s Day gifts, like flowers, chocolate, and a keepsake photo. Thursday’s forecast gets chilly, so warm up by the fire pit or grab a drink at the indoor beer garden.

7 to 8:30 p.m. and 9 to 10:30 p.m., Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 121 N. Columbus Blvd. $25, delawareriverwaterfront.com

The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is set to host two "sweetheart skate" sessions this Valentine's Day.
M. STANLEY FOR DRWC
The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is set to host two "sweetheart skate" sessions this Valentine's Day.

For crafty couples: Valentine’s Day at the Clay Studio

Remember that scene from Ghost? This is your chance to recreate it. Get your hands dirty during a night of clay crafting by candlelight. Instructors will guide each couple in a four-handed throwing session. Champagne, wine, chocolate, and other light fare will be on hand. Preregistration is required, and bring clothes that can get dirty.

7 to 9 p.m., the Clay Studio, 137-139 N. Second St., $125-$135 per couple, public.theclaystudio.org

For the anti-Valentine’s crowd: Shred-Her (or Him) at the Bourse

Single and in need of closure this Valentine’s Day? Head to the Bourse, where Bluebird Distilling will have a shredder and a complimentary Clover Club cocktail for those who destroy a photo of an ex. After you finish up at Bluebird’s bar, wash down your sweet revenge with a glass of schwarzbier (black beer), on special at TAPS Fill Station.

11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Bluebird Distilling at the Bourse, 111 S. Independence Mall E. theboursephilly.com/ultimate-valentines-day

Shred a photo of your ex at The Bar by Bluebird Distilling inside the Bourse this Valentine's Day to score a free Clover Club cocktail, featuring Bluebird Distilling Juniperus Gin, lemon juice, egg white, and raspberry syrup.
Photo courtesy Bluebird Distilling
Shred a photo of your ex at The Bar by Bluebird Distilling inside the Bourse this Valentine's Day to score a free Clover Club cocktail, featuring Bluebird Distilling Juniperus Gin, lemon juice, egg white, and raspberry syrup.

For the film buffs: Casablanca

Settle in for a screening of one of the most romantic films of all time: Casablanca. Order a cocktail — make it gin — and enjoy live music before the 1942 Bogart-Bergman classic starts rolling on the Prince Theater main stage.

7 p.m., Prince Theater, 1412 Chestnut St., $9. princetheater.org/events/casablanca

For the live music-and-craft-beer set: Valentine’s Resistance!

Boogie down at Love City Brewing with PJ Brown & Her Resistance, who kick off a set of soul and funk jams at 9 p.m. The show is free, and beyond beer, the brewery will have cocktails as well as Korean fried chicken and ramen bowls from Slurp Philly.

7 p.m. to midnight, Love City Brewing, 1023 Hamilton St.; concert is free, pay as you go for drinks, lovecitybrewing.com