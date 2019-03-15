Browse through thousands of hand-crafted items, including clothing, jewelry, pottery, fine art, and home furnishings, from more than 275 artisans. While you’re at it, take a free painting class, watch artists at work, and enjoy live music and kids’ theater.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, $8 ($28 for four tickets), 800-210-9900, sugarloafcrafts.com
The effusive celebrity chef and host of PBS’s Lidia’s Kitchen brings her recent memoir, My American Dream: A Life of Love, Family and Food, to Philly.
7:30 p.m., Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St., $26 (includes book), $41 for two (includes book), 215-567-4341, freelibrary.org
This crash course on safe partying teaches attendees how to prevent and respond to drug-related emergencies, as well as what your rights, protections, and responsibilities are under the law. Among the presenters is DanceSafe, an organization working to reduce harm in the electronic music community. Free Narcan and test strips will be given to attendees who RSVP.
6 to 10 p.m., Warehouse on Watts, 923 N. Watts St., free, 215-853-6358, wowphilly.com
This is the national tour of Perry’s 21st play, and the last one (he swears) about a woman who is bigger than life, and we mean that.
7:30 p.m., with additional performances through March 24, the Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., sold out (resale tickets available), 800-745-3000, themetphilly.com
Head to Tattooed Mom on Thursday for its first curated celebration of poetry, which includes readings from several local poets, including Raquel Salas Rivera, Philly’s latest poet laureate. Bonus: Pierogis will be 50 cents each.
8 p.m., Tattooed Mom, 530 South St., free, 215-238-9880, tattooedmomphilly.com
The Institute of Contemporary Art hosts a free screening of this dark comedy from 2018 ahead of director Boots Riley’s sold-out conversation with Penn Social Justice at the Lightbox Film Center next week. Stick around after the credits for a brief Q&A.
4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St., free, 215-898-7108, icaphila.org
Philly has an incredible Indonesian food scene, and this festival is the perfect chance to sample those offerings alongside cultural performances, games, and karaoke.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Morris St., free, 215-334-2312, staquinas.com