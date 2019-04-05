As we made camp, our daughters didn't see collecting kindling wood for the fire, pumping water, setting up the tent, unrolling sleeping bags as chores. Instead, there was a satisfied sense of accomplishment. (Plus, visions of first-ever s'mores as rewards danced in their heads.) We gathered around the fire, drawn to the eternal, primitive appeal of flame. The calls of whippoorwills faded into the night, replaced by the sounds of the stream crashing at the edge of the campsite. We breathed in the chilly mountain air, redolent with damp leaves and earthiness, then hit the hay.