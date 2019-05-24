We changed into blue Star Trek-like jumpsuits and were outfitted with harnesses and a circular plastic device to hook to the guy wires on the bridge. We donned headlamps and tied handkerchiefs around our wrists to absorb flop sweat. We climbed sets of steep steel stairs indoors to get a feel for what we were about to face. Finally, each of us was given a wireless headset so we could hear our guide on the bridge.