Who among us hasn’t left a hotel with a “souvenir,” be it that emblazoned glass from the lobby bar or in days gone by an ashtray or nowadays even a hair dryer.
The Roosevelt New Orleans hotel has decided to do something about it.
But what this is might surprise you. Through July 1, the Roosevelt is accepting from anyone "any item from any time period in the building's hotel history" and will reward someone with a seven-night hotel package valued at $15,000 as part of its Historic Giveback Contest.
"The person that offers up the most outrageous stolen item from our hotel, between now and July 1, 2019, will receive seven free nights in our Presidential Suite, along with free private dinners cooked by the executive chef, and spa experiences," the hotel's general manager, Tod Chambers, told Conde Nast Traveler.
Contest participants can return the items to the hotel's concierge desk or mail them in with no questions asked.
"We want to celebrate her entire past. And, we plan to display the items people send to us in window cases in the lobby," Chambers said. "We will return items to their owners after a big ceremony in July if they wish."
Chambers said the Roosevelt had received plates taken from the dining room, old stemware, a full tablecloth along with faded menus, bud vases, and giant brass room keys.
"In a way, knowing they have something that reminds them of our Roosevelt in their own homes? Well, that leaves us flattered," Chambers said. "This is letting us recapture a little history and have some fun doing it. We are getting a few items every week, and we expect that to rise as we roll toward July."
The Roosevelt New Orleans dates to 1893 and currently features more than 500 rooms, including more than 100 suites.