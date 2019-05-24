There’s no blood or mangled Mercedes Benz from the paparazzi-fueled crash that killed Diana and Dodi Fayed, Turner told the Daily Beast. Rather, he said, the exhibit was tasteful and sensitively handled, with only computer animation at work. And for the price of admission ($27 for adults, $17 for children (5-12)), visitors can judge for themselves — and also be quizzed as to what they think was the cause of her death.