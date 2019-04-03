When we were in Romania for dental work, which we wrote about for The Inquirer in October 2017, Larissa wanted to get her sore hip checked. This was by no means an emergency, but the hip had been aggravating her for a while. After our London experience — we initially tried the national health care system, but because we were not registered with it, we needed to choose a private clinic to receive more extensive care — we began in the private system.