A pair of lightweight trekking poles can reduce pressure on joints and support balance on challenging terrain. The new Ultra Strong Trekking Poles from Montem are especially fit for travelers.
The sturdy three-section aluminum-shaft poles, which weigh 9.6 ounces each, telescope from a stashable 24 inches to 53 inches, suitable for user heights from 4 feet to 6½ feet. Flick-open clasps at each adjustment point let you make quarter-turn tweaks to the integrated screw mechanisms to get the right height. Then just flick-lock all parts into place.
The poles support up to 350 pounds. Adjustable padded nylon straps and Eva foam pole grips cushion hands from tension strains and chafing. Carbide spike tips provide traction on rocky turf and ice. The poles come in nine colors and include snap-on pole connectors and interchangeable mud baskets and rubber tips (for pavements and indoor walking).
Montem Ultra Strong Telescoping Aluminum Trekking Poles are about $60 at montemlife.com.