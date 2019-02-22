Miller’s “life’s motto was ’Dramatize what you do,’ “ says collections manager Karen Raines. And that he did, amassing a mammoth collection of art, religious artifacts, and other antiquities. The hotel has more than 8,000 pieces, some of which it displays in rotating exhibits in the hotel and at its museum. (The hotel made a great impression on novelist Anne Rice, who set part of her book Angel Time there, in what her protagonist calls "a giant confection and confabulation of a building."