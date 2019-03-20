You apply online. You need a valid passport that will not expire within three months of your travel to the EU, if you are staying 90 days, it should be valid for six months. You will also need a credit or debit card and email address. You will have to provide your name, age, gender, nationality, date and place of birth, passport information, address, and contact information and the first Schengen country you plan to visit. (You are not obliged to visit that country first or at all.) You will also have to answer background and security questions.