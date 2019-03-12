The big companies are on to you, so you can’t just hang up the phone and try again. That’s especially true for travel insurance companies, which document every call. For smaller companies, though, if you’re trying to negotiate a refund and find yourself talking to someone who is less than cooperative, the hang-up strategy still works. Unless the agent you’ve just spoken with documents the call in your reservation, you can start over. Restate your case, and see whether the company changes its answer. It just might.