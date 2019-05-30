Parkes Observatory and Australia Telescope National Facility, New South Wales, Australia: Fans of the quirky Australian film The Dish will recognize it as the site that relayed the images of the Apollo 11 astronauts cavorting on the lunar surface back to Earth. This immense 210-foot radio telescope in the sparse Bush Country is surrounded by grazing sheep, belying the important scientific mission taking place within it. There’s an on-site museum about its role in Apollo 11. (parkes.atnf.csiro.au)