The end of the exhibition will deposit you in the museum’s library, which is usually a cue to head straight for the gift shop. But it turns out to be more of a social gathering space, with seating and dog drawings for children to color, though mostly adults were using the colored pencils during my visit. The library is presided over by a spooky mascot: the 151-year-old bones of Belgrave Joe, a fox terrier whose descendants are among the greatest champions of the breed.