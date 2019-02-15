The Bucks County Vegan Supper Club organized this one-day trip to Funny Farm Rescue and Animal Sanctuary in Mays Landing, N.J. Hang out with adorable animals, hear from a vegan lifestyle coach, and enjoy a vegan lunch (including mac and cheese). Drive yourself for a discount.
10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 521 S. Broad St., $95 with transportation, $50 otherwise, meetup.com/Bucks-County-Vegan-Supper-Club
Young professionals and grad students come together for dinner, discussion, and an open bar at Chabad Young Philly, an organization that combines traditional Jewish programming with classes, concerts, cruises, and more.
7 to 9 p.m., Chabad Young Philly, 1432 Catharine St., free but donations suggested, 215-593-8264, chabadyoungphilly.org
The Long Beach, Calif., rapper proved he’s one of the most intriguing characters in hip-hop with FM!, his 2018 mini-album. The 22-minute, eight-song recording was nonetheless packed with novel ideas and a clever concept that showcased his subversive sense of humor.
8 p.m., the Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St., $30, 215-309-0150, thefillmorephilly.com
Philly’s 3,000-mile sewer system was partially built by burying streams that used to flow all over the city. Philadelphia Water Department historical consultant Adam Levine explains how it happened.
6 to 7:30 p.m., Wagner Free Institute of Science, 1700 W. Montgomery Ave., free, 215-763-6529, wagnerfreeinstitute.org
A former lab researcher at Stanford, Wang just released The Collected Schizophrenias, a book of essays informed by personal and professional experiences. Machado’s 2017 book of stories, Her Body and Other Parties, has won big prizes right and left, including the Shirley Jackson Award.
6:30 to 8 p.m., Penn Book Center, 130 S. 34th St., free, 215-222-7600, pennbookcenter.com
Late Night is coming to the area courtesy of its current host, who makes a rare live appearance at the Keswick Theatre. That isn’t Meyers’ only local connection — he also is executive producer of A.P. Bio, the show that tore It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Glenn Howerton (a.k.a. Dennis Reynolds) away from the rest of the gang.
7 p.m., Keswick Theatre, 291 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside, $39.50 to $59.50, 215-572-7650, keswicktheatre.com
Norristown’s community-based Theatre Horizon starts its spring season with Renaissance in the Belly of a Killer Whale, a three-woman show about the gentrification of Harlem.
8 p.m., Theatre Horizon, 401 DeKalb St., Norristown, $15 to $23, 610-223-2830, theatrehorizon.org