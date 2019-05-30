Still going strong in its 12th year, Philly Beer Week brings out the devotees and the beer reps, presenting prime learning opportunities (also often free-beer opportunities) for those willing to chat them up. You will surely find both types at Friday’s Opening Tap celebration at 2300 Arena or, say, biomolecular archaeologist Dr. Pat McGovern’s (boozy) lecture on ancient alcohol at the Penn Museum on June 5. But there are events for the more laid-back beer nerd, too, including a tasting of four 2SP Brewing pilsners at South Philly Tap Room (don’t sleep on pilsners) and many brewery-centric Whole Foods happy hours. So whatever level of hophead you are — and even if that term is unfamiliar to you — check out Philly Loves Beer’s full list of events. — Jenn Ladd