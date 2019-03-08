Head to Society Hill’s Starr Garden for hot cocoa, ice-carving, pony rides, crafts, and more winter fun. If the weather is uncooperative, the park ironically plans to reschedule the event for spring.
1 to 3 p.m., Starr Garden Neighbors and Friends, 600 Lombard St., free, 215-686-1782, facebook.com/starrgardenneighbors
Urban Axes hosts its first-ever tournament and anyone 21 and older is welcome — even if you’ve never thrown an ax before. (You should know that it’s harder than it looks.) If you win, you’ll take home $150. Closed-toe shoes required.
6 to 8:30 p.m., Urban Axes, 2019 E. Boston St., $25 to compete, 267-585-2937, urbanaxes.com
Winner of five Tony Awards in 2015, including best play, this creative stage version of the Mark Haddon novel follows a special boy as he turns detective, then scientist.
8 p.m., with additional shows through April 28, Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St., $25 to $47, 215-574-3550, walnutstreettheatre.org
Musicians from the ensemble will play chamber music by African American composers. On the program are works of Jonathan Bailey Holland, David Baker, Ulysses Kay, and Jeffrey Mumford.
7:30 p.m., Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St., $29 to $35, 215-898-3900, annenbergcenter.org
At this Mutter Museum lecture, Penn professor Kathleen Hall Jamieson — whose latest book, Cyberwar: How Russian Hackers and Trolls Helped Elect a President, was prominently featured in a New Yorker politics piece — addresses how science is covered in the news.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Mutter Museum, 19 S. 22nd St., $10, $5 for members and students, 215-560-8564, muttermuseum.org
The proud North Philly rapper, who was sprung from prison in April, has stepped it up for his fourth album, Championships, and as a public face of criminal justice reform, he, Jay Z, and 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin formed a dedicated organization for just that last month. He brings home his Motivation tour for two nights.
8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, the Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., resale tickets available, 800-653-8000, themetphilly.com
The local dance company presents a family-friendly, circus-centric show, complete with magicians, a zebra, singers, dancers, acrobats, and a stilt walker.
8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Performance Garage, 1515 Brandywine St., $20 online, $15 for seniors and kids 12 and under, $25 on the day of, $20 for seniors and kids 12 and under, 215-569-4060, rogerleearts.com