SUNDAY

Winterfest 2019

Head to Society Hill’s Starr Garden for hot cocoa, ice-carving, pony rides, crafts, and more winter fun. If the weather is uncooperative, the park ironically plans to reschedule the event for spring.

1 to 3 p.m., Starr Garden Neighbors and Friends, 600 Lombard St., free, 215-686-1782, facebook.com/starrgardenneighbors

MONDAY

Big Axe Around-the-World Tournament

Urban Axes hosts its first-ever tournament and anyone 21 and older is welcome — even if you’ve never thrown an ax before. (You should know that it’s harder than it looks.) If you win, you’ll take home $150. Closed-toe shoes required.

6 to 8:30 p.m., Urban Axes, 2019 E. Boston St., $25 to compete, 267-585-2937, urbanaxes.com

At Urban Axes in East Kensington, Brian Langan (center) gives ax-throwing lessons before an evening of fun.
Charles Fox/ Staff Photographer
TUESDAY

‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’

Winner of five Tony Awards in 2015, including best play, this creative stage version of the Mark Haddon novel follows a special boy as he turns detective, then scientist.

8 p.m., with additional shows through April 28, Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St., $25 to $47, 215-574-3550, walnutstreettheatre.org

Austin Nedrow in 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time' at the Walnut Street Theatre.
WEDNESDAY

Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia

Musicians from the ensemble will play chamber music by African American composers. On the program are works of Jonathan Bailey Holland, David Baker, Ulysses Kay, and Jeffrey Mumford.

7:30 p.m., Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St., $29 to $35, 215-898-3900, annenbergcenter.org

THURSDAY

Misinforming the Public about Discovery in Science

At this Mutter Museum lecture, Penn professor Kathleen Hall Jamieson — whose latest book, Cyberwar: How Russian Hackers and Trolls Helped Elect a President, was prominently featured in a New Yorker politics piece — addresses how science is covered in the news.

6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Mutter Museum, 19 S. 22nd St., $10, $5 for members and students, 215-560-8564, muttermuseum.org

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Meek Mill

The proud North Philly rapper, who was sprung from prison in April, has stepped it up for his fourth album, Championships, and as a public face of criminal justice reform, he, Jay Z, and 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin formed a dedicated organization for just that last month. He brings home his Motivation tour for two nights.

8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, the Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., resale tickets available, 800-653-8000, themetphilly.com

Roger Lee Dance Circus

The local dance company presents a family-friendly, circus-centric show, complete with magicians, a zebra, singers, dancers, acrobats, and a stilt walker.

8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Performance Garage, 1515 Brandywine St., $20 online, $15 for seniors and kids 12 and under, $25 on the day of, $20 for seniors and kids 12 and under, 215-569-4060, rogerleearts.com