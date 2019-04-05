SUNDAY

Philly BalkanFest 2019

Philly’s Balkan and Roma communities are throwing a celebration of Balkan music and culture. Besides nonstop music, expect dancing, traditional food and drink, and a puppet show for kids.

2 to 7 p.m., the Rotunda, 4014 Walnut St., $20, $15 for students, $10 for kids 12 and under, free for kids 3 and under, 267-934-3705, therotunda.org

The West Philadelphia Orchestra, one of Philly's Balkan music staples.
Emily Fleck
MONDAY

Center for the Preservation of Modernism Opening Reception

To celebrate this new addition to Jefferson’s architecture school, tour the Hassrick House, a stellar example of midcentury modern in East Falls. An address by Theodore Prudon will follow.

4 to 7:30 p.m., Jefferson College of Architecture and the Built Environment, 4201 Henry Ave., free, 215-951-2700, jefferson.edu

TUESDAY

Justin Timberlake

After postponing his December show at the Wells Fargo Center due to bruised vocal cords, JT comes to Philly to perform selections from his newest album, Man of the Woods. Expect a visual feast, with slick dance moves and sophisticated tech.

7:30 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., $49.50 to $250, 215-336-3600, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

WEDNESDAY

‘For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday’

In Sarah Ruhl’s play, by turns drunken, tender, and profound, four siblings reminisce about a performance of Peter Pan a half-century ago — which leads them on an exploration of make-believe and mortality.

7:30 p.m., People’s Light, 39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, $35, 610-644-3500, peopleslight.org

THURSDAY

Door 19: Clams Casino Royale

The latest event in this series of open-bar soirees at the Academy of Natural Sciences takes on a James Bond theme. Enjoy science-meets-spy demos, try bites from 12th Street Catering, and play a game of spy-flick science trivia.

6 to 9:30 p.m., Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., $85 for public, $65 for members and Drexel University alumni, 215-299-1000, ansp.org

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Kathleen Madigan

Madigan is one of the longest-running female comics in the game — she’s been at it since the ’80s — and thanks to her current Hot Dogs and Angels tour, it doesn’t look like that run will end anytime soon.

8 p.m., Saturday, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd., Bensalem, $20-$35, 888-588-7279, parxcasino.com

Life-size models of Marvel characters, such as Spiderman, are featured in Franklin Institute's upcoming exhibtion.
Sandro Vanini / Museum of Pop Culture
‘Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes’

An immersive exhibition featuring more than 300 artifacts, including some of Marvel’s most familiar costumes, props, and original art. Why can’t people fly?

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, through Sept. 2, the Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St., $35, $31 for children, 215-448-1200, fi.edu