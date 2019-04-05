Philly’s Balkan and Roma communities are throwing a celebration of Balkan music and culture. Besides nonstop music, expect dancing, traditional food and drink, and a puppet show for kids.
2 to 7 p.m., the Rotunda, 4014 Walnut St., $20, $15 for students, $10 for kids 12 and under, free for kids 3 and under, 267-934-3705, therotunda.org
To celebrate this new addition to Jefferson’s architecture school, tour the Hassrick House, a stellar example of midcentury modern in East Falls. An address by Theodore Prudon will follow.
4 to 7:30 p.m., Jefferson College of Architecture and the Built Environment, 4201 Henry Ave., free, 215-951-2700, jefferson.edu
After postponing his December show at the Wells Fargo Center due to bruised vocal cords, JT comes to Philly to perform selections from his newest album, Man of the Woods. Expect a visual feast, with slick dance moves and sophisticated tech.
7:30 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., $49.50 to $250, 215-336-3600, wellsfargocenterphilly.com
In Sarah Ruhl’s play, by turns drunken, tender, and profound, four siblings reminisce about a performance of Peter Pan a half-century ago — which leads them on an exploration of make-believe and mortality.
7:30 p.m., People’s Light, 39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, $35, 610-644-3500, peopleslight.org
The latest event in this series of open-bar soirees at the Academy of Natural Sciences takes on a James Bond theme. Enjoy science-meets-spy demos, try bites from 12th Street Catering, and play a game of spy-flick science trivia.
6 to 9:30 p.m., Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., $85 for public, $65 for members and Drexel University alumni, 215-299-1000, ansp.org
Madigan is one of the longest-running female comics in the game — she’s been at it since the ’80s — and thanks to her current Hot Dogs and Angels tour, it doesn’t look like that run will end anytime soon.
8 p.m., Saturday, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd., Bensalem, $20-$35, 888-588-7279, parxcasino.com
An immersive exhibition featuring more than 300 artifacts, including some of Marvel’s most familiar costumes, props, and original art. Why can’t people fly?
9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, through Sept. 2, the Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St., $35, $31 for children, 215-448-1200, fi.edu