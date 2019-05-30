Looking for something to do (other than vedge) down the Shore this weekend? We’ve got you covered.
This King of Comedy stands up, speaks out, and makes his audience bust out laughing, just like he’s been doing for decades.
9 p.m., Friday, Harrah’s, 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Atlantic City, 800-745-3000, $49-$69, caesars.com/harrahs-ac/shows
The charming Victorian town of Ocean Grove is full of treasures — notably those 114 summer tents with the many-year waiting list — but the easiest to score come during a bi-seasonal market featuring more than 200 sellers.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, 21 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, free, 732-774-1391, oceangrovenj.com
What’s a strawberry shortcake booth? Only one way to find out, among the crafts, collectibles, live music, and berry snacks at this ever-adorable longtime community event. Rain date: Sunday.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Wilbraham Park, West Perry Street and Broadway, West Cape May, free, westcapemaytoday.com
South Jersey puts an emphasis on “South” with a new two-day festival of live bands — including the Rhythm Wranglers on Sunday afternoon — bacon-eating, food trucks, and family games.
2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Bryne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., 609-729-4000, wildwoodsnj.com
It’s yellow jerseys — T-shirts, really — galore at this not-so-competitive, 14-mile family bike ride along Absecon Island, from Ventnor through Atlantic City, then back to Longport and Margate, with a cookout (and free Dairy Bar water ice) in the Tomatoes’ parking lot at the end. Rain date: June 9.
9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Newport Avenue and Boardwalk, Ventnor City, $25 to register day-of ($20 in advance), margatehasmore.com
Come full-blown summer, a three-course dinner for $35 will be hard to come by at the elegant Ebbitt Room, Washington Inn, SeaSalt, 410 Bank, and 20 more Cape May restaurants. But for eight days, eating out is basically a bargain.
Sunday, June 2 through Sunday, June 9, various locations, Cape May, 609-898-4500, $35, cmrestaurantweek.com
Because these worldly contestants, age 60 and up, deserve your attention every bit as much as the group that shows up in A.C. after Labor Day.
1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Harrah’s, 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Atlantic City, 609-412-4980, $15, newjerseysenioramerica.org