The Woodlands presents special works from artists Roberto Lugo and Leo Tecosky at the historic West Philadelphia cemetery’s Hamilton Mansion.
1 p.m., the Woodlands, 4000 Woodland Ave., free, 215-386-2181, woodlandsphila.org
Head to Silk City, one of Philly’s most laid-back nightspots, to groove to electronic music by this staple of Colorado’s dance scene.
8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Silk City Diner Bar & Lounge, 435 Spring Garden St., $12, 215-592-8838, silkcityphilly.com
Real winter is finally ending, but Westeros’ winter is just beginning. Brush up on all things Game of Thrones before its last season premieres on April 14. Best of all, proceeds go to the PSPCA.
7 p.m., Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St., $8 to $9, 215-606-6555, punchlinephilly.com
She got Twitter-dissed by Roseanne Barr, and guess who’s still standing! Former President Barack Obama’s longtime adviser comes with her memoir, Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward.
7:30 p.m., Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St., sold out (simulcast tickets available for $6), 215-567-4341, freelibrary.org
A cool roots songwriter double bill brings Ben Dickey — half of the former Philadelphia band Blood Feathers and star of the Ethan Hawke biopic Blaze — to open for Carll, the Texas troubadour with barbed wit.
8 p.m., Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., $20-$35, 610-649-8389, ardmoremusic.com
Two dance companies meet for a mix of tango and contemporary in an evening-length work set to live music.
8 p.m., Friday, also 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday, Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St., $29-$58, 215-898-3900, annenbergcenter.org
A celebration of cherry blossoms and Japanese culture, this nine-day festival starts Saturday, then spreads across the city with music, art, food, and events, culminating in a massive “Sakura Sunday” festival in Fairmount Park (April 14).
11 a.m., Saturday, Shofuso Japanese House and Garden, Lansdowne and Horticultural Drives, $12, $8 for seniors, children ages 5-17, and students with ID, 215-878-5097, japanphilly.org