Philly Girls Jump begins its season of jump-roping en masse with a daylong event that includes free double dutch lessons from 2 to 3 p.m., food, and giveaways. Bring your own jump rope.
2 to 6 p.m., Awbury Park, 6101 Ardleigh St., free, facebook.com/PhillyGirlsJump
If you’ve ever been curious about writing to prisoners, check out this workshop on how to get started. Snacks and letter-writing materials will be provided.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m., A-Space, 4722 Baltimore Ave., free, 215-821-6877, phillyabc.wordpress.com
Two mismatched missionaries go out into the world to spread the faith and wind up in some pretty outrageous situations in this profane musical. Would you expect anything different from the guys who gave us South Park?
7:30 p.m., with additional performances through June 9, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., $29 to $169, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org
iMPeRFeCT Gallery in North Philly hosts a number of exhibits by artists of color, most recently Casañas, whose work features themes like anxiety, abuse, and violence. There will be wine.
7 to 8:30 p.m., iMPeRFeCT Gallery, 5539 Germantown Ave., free, 215-869-1001, imperfectgallery.com
The poet/rocker and her daughter will explore Walt Whitman’s legacy through word and song.
6 to 9 p.m., Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., sold out, 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org
Sudsy events take over the city for 10 straight days. Look forward to fancy beer dinners, brewmaster-led tastings, and Friday’s Opening Tap kickoff at the 2300 Arena.
6:30 to 10:30 p.m., Friday, with additional events through June 9 in various locations, 2300 Arena, 2300 S. Swanson St., $46 to $66, phillylovesbeer.org
Berry picking, beekeeping demos, and free tours of Strawberry Mansion’s fruit orchard bring sweetness to an afternoon at a Fairmount Park charm.
Noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Historic Strawberry Mansion, 2450 Strawberry Mansion Drive, free, 215-228-8264, historicstrawberrymansion.org