SUNDAY

Philly Girls Jump 2019 Season Jump-off

Philly Girls Jump begins its season of jump-roping en masse with a daylong event that includes free double dutch lessons from 2 to 3 p.m., food, and giveaways. Bring your own jump rope.

2 to 6 p.m., Awbury Park, 6101 Ardleigh St., free, facebook.com/PhillyGirlsJump

MONDAY

Introduction to Prisoner Letter Writing

If you’ve ever been curious about writing to prisoners, check out this workshop on how to get started. Snacks and letter-writing materials will be provided.

6:30 to 8:30 p.m., A-Space, 4722 Baltimore Ave., free, 215-821-6877, phillyabc.wordpress.com

TUESDAY

‘Book of Mormon’

Two mismatched missionaries go out into the world to spread the faith and wind up in some pretty outrageous situations in this profane musical. Would you expect anything different from the guys who gave us South Park?

7:30 p.m., with additional performances through June 9, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., $29 to $169, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org

WEDNESDAY

Artist talk with Betsy Z. Casañas

iMPeRFeCT Gallery in North Philly hosts a number of exhibits by artists of color, most recently Casañas, whose work features themes like anxiety, abuse, and violence. There will be wine.

7 to 8:30 p.m., iMPeRFeCT Gallery, 5539 Germantown Ave., free, 215-869-1001, imperfectgallery.com

Patti Smith

THURSDAY

Patti Smith and Jesse Paris Smith: Whitman at 200

The poet/rocker and her daughter will explore Walt Whitman’s legacy through word and song.

6 to 9 p.m., Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., sold out, 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Philly Beer Week

Sudsy events take over the city for 10 straight days. Look forward to fancy beer dinners, brewmaster-led tastings, and Friday’s Opening Tap kickoff at the 2300 Arena.

6:30 to 10:30 p.m., Friday, with additional events through June 9 in various locations, 2300 Arena, 2300 S. Swanson St., $46 to $66, phillylovesbeer.org

Sara Ray and Chelsea Chamberlain (right) drink up at Bartram’s Garden as Philly Beer Week takes a turn in the great outdoors.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Sara Ray and Chelsea Chamberlain (right) drink up at Bartram's Garden as Philly Beer Week takes a turn in the great outdoors.

Strawberry Festival

Berry picking, beekeeping demos, and free tours of Strawberry Mansion’s fruit orchard bring sweetness to an afternoon at a Fairmount Park charm.

Noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Historic Strawberry Mansion, 2450 Strawberry Mansion Drive, free, 215-228-8264, historicstrawberrymansion.org