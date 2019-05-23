If you’ve ever wanted to spend the night at Eastern State Pen — and let its natural, non-Terror Behind the Walls state creep you out — this is your best chance. Ghost Hunts USA finagled exclusive access to the Fairmount prison to host guests for a day tour, followed by an evening exploration of its most actively haunted sites. Although the company notes that the ghost hunt is “not endorsed by or affiliated with” the penitentiary’s historic arm, the tour promises a thorough lesson on ESP’s history, from its founding in the 1800s to its abandonment a century later. Guests can show up for a daytime tour any time between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, then return for the hunt at 7:45 p.m. — Jenn Ladd