Enjoy early cherry blossoms, complimentary tours, and koi-feeding at the West Fairmount Park site.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Shofuso Japanese House and Garden, Lansdowne Drive and Horticultural Drive, $12, $8 for youth 6 to 17, seniors, and students, free for members, military, and youth under 5, 215-878-5097, japanphilly.org
The Fishtown Wellness Center hosts an interactive discussion for parents, caretakers, and friends of LGBTQ youth about new sexuality and gender terms, the best ways to show support, and more.
6 to 7:30 p.m., Fishtown Wellness Center, 430 Belgrade St., $35, 215-999-2980, personalevolutionllc.com
The diminutive singer’s profile has been growing ever larger. She’s produced hit after hit even as she’s found herself at the center of one news cycle after another, whether the 2017 concert bombing in Manchester, England, or her breakup with SNL comic Pete Davidson, which partly inspired “thank u, next,” the meme-worthy mega-hit that also gave a title to her new album.
8 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., $39.95 to $279.95, 215-336-3600, wellsfargocenterphilly.com
Wisconsin songwriter Justin Vernon brings his beloved indie-folk outfit to the Met Philadelphia for two nights.
8 p.m., also Thursday, the Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., sold out (resale tickets available), 800-833-7698, themetphilly.com
Local man Marc Summers will be there (sans co-host Liza Koshy, alas), as will young competitors who’ve been chosen to take part in the live version of the 1980s TV game show in which kids answer trivia or take the physical challenge, slime and all.
7:30 p.m., also Friday, Merriam Theater, 250 S. Broad St., $39 to $59, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org
West Chester’s Resident Theatre Company presents this popular Tony-winner, based on the 1988 Steve Martin comedy.
7 p.m., Friday, with additional performances through April 14, Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center, 226 N. High St., West Chester, $25 to $58 on opening night, 610-356-2787, rtcwc.org
Any casual comedy fan can probably tell you a Dane Cook joke or two, yet the comedian has been relatively absent from the public eye since 2014. Last year, he made a return to the stage. Now, he’s coming back to Philly.
7 p.m., the Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., $39.95 to $59.95, 800-833-7698, themetphilly.com