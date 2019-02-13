Want to plan your own funeral? Me neither. And yet adult ed’s boomer demographic and the promise of fun has got Kyle Tevlin packing them in to her Fun Funeral classes. Kyle is full of ideas, like getting together with fellow fatalists to decorate your own coffin a la New Zealand’s Coffin Clubs or compiling lists of things people can do in your memory (which should ensure that dirty glass gets into the dishwasher at least once, for instance). She also offers practical information, like how in Pennsylvania, “you don’t need a funeral director to move a body, you can do it yourself.” Talk about fun!