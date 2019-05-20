“We are fortunate to be ambassadors of this beautiful game, and it is our responsibility to make sure the next generation of players have more opportunities than we had,” said Kendall Coyne Schofield, a 2018 Olympic gold medalist who most recently played for the Minnesota Whitecaps in the National Women’s Hockey League. “It’s time to stand together and work to create a viable league that will allow us to enjoy the benefits of our hard work.”