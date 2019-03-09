Because of the age difference, the two had never played in the same age group or club team growing up. In 2009, that changed when Crowley was called up from the New Westminster’s junior A team to the senior level team for the Mann’s Cup championship series against Brampton. Hall was already an important player on the team. Crowley, as a 17-year-old, left his mark during the seven-game series by scoring five goals and accounting for 10 points. The two played three years together on that team.