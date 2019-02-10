The Wings (1-7) came out of the gate attacking Colorado, scoring the first three goals of the game. Forward Blaze Riorden got on the board first, with 3 minutes, 8 seconds gone in the first period. Next was a goal by defenseman Steph Charbonneau in transition. The third goal came as Kevin Crowley spotted Josh Currier running behind the net. Currier tipped the ball in over the top of the net to give the Wings a 3-0 lead at the 5:19 mark.