“We really couldn’t run any offense because they were just switching everything,” Wright said. “We just put it in Phil’s hands. It’s kind of embarrassing to say as a coach, but we didn’t have any offense left. We just put it in Phil’s hands and told him to make decisions. Drive it if you thought you could get to the rim. If you didn’t, try to find people for threes. When he got hot, it forced them to leave to help, and then he found guys for threes.”