The Philadelphia Freedoms of World TeamTennis will begin their season July 14 when they face the Springfield Lasers in Missouri, but the highlight of their schedule is a July 26 home matchup against Venus Williams and the Washington Kastles.
Williams, seven-time singles and 14-time doubles Grand Slam champion, is ranked 36th in the world and is entering her seventh season with the Kastles and 13th overall in WTT. The 7.p.m. match — and all other Freedoms home matches — will take place at St. Joseph’s University’s Hagan Arena.
They also will face the league’s two newest franchises, the Las Vegas Rollers (July 17) and Orlando Storm (July 19). Their home opener will be Monday, July 15, at 7 p.m. against the San Diego Aviators.
The Freedoms released their 2019 schedule on Friday. Tickets for the home matchups will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. For more information, visit the Freedoms website.