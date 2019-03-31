In this Wednesday March 27, 2019, photo, mixed martial arts fighter Justin Gaethje addresses fans after a workout in Philadelphia. Gaethje is slated to fight Edson Barboza in a lightweight bout in the main event of the UFC card in Philadelphia on March 30. The bout features two of the most ferocious kickers in the sport, who are both coming off wins following two straight losses. Gaethje viewed the fight as an elimination bout of sorts for each fighter to stay in the hunt for a championship match against Khabib Nurmagomedov. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)