What: Valley Forge Invitational
When: Friday through Sunday.
Where: Raven’s Claw Golf Club, 120 Masters Dr., Pottstown
Prize money: $125,000, $18,750 to the winner
Field: 132 players
Format: 54 holes, field cut to low 60 and ties after second round
Course: 6,351 yards, par-71
Brittany Benvenuto, Langhorne
Isabella DiLisio (amateur), Hatfield*
Kellie Edelbut, New Hope
Ashley Grier, Springfield (Delco)*
* - Received sponsor invitation
Cheyenne Woods, Phoenix, Ariz.: Woods, 28, who has played in just three LPGA tournaments this year, is competing in her first Symetra Tour event since 2014. The niece of golf superstar Tiger Woods has 83 career appearances in five seasons on the LPGA Tour.
Julieta Granada, Paraguay: Granada, 32, is second on the Symetra Tour money list entering this weekend with $54,802, a total powered by three runnerup finishes in seven tournaments. She has won more than $4.25 million during an LPGA Tour career that began in 2006.
Perrine Delacour, France: Delacour, 25, is on a hot run, finishing tied for fourth two weeks ago and third last week, vaulting her to fifth on the money list with more than $38,000.
Kyung Kim, Chandler, Ariz.: Kim, 25, an All-America at Southern California, is eight-for-eight in cuts made this season and has three top-10 finishes. She comes in 11th on the money list.
Brittany Benvenuto, Langhorne: Benvenuto, 30, also hasn’t missed a cut in eight starts this season and had a season-best second-place finish two weeks ago at the Symetra Classic. She is 19th in money won with just over $22,000.
It is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour. Its 2019 schedule features 24 tournaments and $4 million in prize money. There are more than 600 former Symetra Tour players who compete or have competed on the LPGA Tour. Symetra alumni have won 437 LPGA tournaments.