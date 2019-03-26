Of course, the incident opened up the floodgates for more mockery of Smith, who has been the target of criticism over several recent flubs he’s made on the air. Earlier this month, he mistakingly stated Washington Redskins punter Tress Way played quarterback last season (Way threw a pass on a fake punt against the Eagles in Week 17). Last week, he was corrected on air by a colleague when he thought Upper Darby native Mike Scioscia was still managing the Los Angeles Angels (Scioscia stepped down following the 2018 season).