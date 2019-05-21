As the series has worn on, we have seen that Karlsson can barely skate. Of course, the NHL would only tell us he has a lower-body injury, but we’re hearing groin. Is the groin lower body, mid-body, or, upper body? Hmmmmm. Karlsson played 7 minutes and change in the first period, 3 and change in the second, and DID NOT even return for the 3rd. And San Jose captain Joe Pavelski missed most of the 3rd after taking a nasty hit to the head.