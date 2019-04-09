There is strong sentiment among the betting public that this will be the year Rory McIlroy finally puts a green jacket in his closet.
McIlroy may be ranked third in the world behind Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson, but he’s No. 1 (slightly) in the hearts of bettors at William Hill sportsbooks nationwide to win this week’s Masters and complete the career Grand Slam.
The 29-year-old from Northern Ireland was at 7-1 entering the week as William Hill’s 'books have seen 8 percent of money wagered on him. McIlroy has finished in the top-10 in all seven events he’s played this calendar year.
He’s also finished in the top 10 at the Masters each of the last five years. Getting so close has to be killing him, right?
Not exactly.
“I would have said a couple of years ago, ‘I need to win a Masters, I need a green jacket,’ where now it’s, ‘I want to win it.’ And I’d love to win it,” McIlroy told the Associated Press. “But if I don’t, I’m OK. Maybe some people will say that I’m not motivated enough. Believe me, I am motivated to make the most of what I have and to put my name among some of the greats of our game.”
The public still likes betting on Tiger Woods, whose 14-1 odds weren’t far behind world No. 1 Justin Rose (12-1). Caesars also was offering a couple of notable props, including a few with Tiger.
>> Woods is -450 to win no majors in 2019 (bet 450 to win 100) and 500-1 to win all four (bet 1 to win 500).
>>Odds of Tiger NOT winning all four majors are 1-1000. Every thousand bucks you put up, you win a dollar. Investment advisers would have 10 heart attacks if someone played this prop. Put it toward a Philly.com subscription, instead. That’s a much more fruitful return.
>>Will an American win all four majors? Yes is 5-1. No is -750.
>>Better first-round score between Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson. Odds for each are -110. McIlroy tees off at 11:15 a.m., while DJ goes off at 1:38 p.m.