Even in the last few seasons, as Hinkie gave way to the Burner Boy era, and now to Elton Brand and the new horizon, there has always been too much churn to fairly assess how Brown was doing. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons finally played together last season and they won 52 games, but there was the Markelle Fultz drama and the late-season additions of Marco Bellinelli and Ersan Ilyasova, and, face it, the man never had a long stretch of working with one unit.