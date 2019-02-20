On their way to the second round of the NBA playoffs last season, the Sixers lost by three points to the Pacers on March 13. At the time, the Sixers were 36-29, riding a 13-game home winning streak and had incorporated Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli, but they were struggling to find themselves against better teams. They entered hoping to catch teams such as the Pacers, who entered with 39 wins, and the Heat, who had 36 wins but had just beaten the Sixers.