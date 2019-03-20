Bill Krackomberger is the big-time bettor who sees only the yellow and orange of the oddsboards and the green of the cash that comes and goes more quickly than a Steph Curry three. “Krack” says he can’t name 15 NFL players, but knows the numbers and the teams’ tendencies. He had a Temple football game in mid-October for $5,500 laying 6.5 points. The Owls won by 7. It doesn’t always go his way, of course.